Editor’s Note: This post is part of a series further exploring “The Two Year Window,” my feature story on babies, the brain, and poverty that appears in the new issue of TNR. Click here to access all of the supplemental material.

The debate over nature versus nurture has frequently exploded into politics. Probably the most memorable instance of this, at least in recent history, was during the early 1990s, when conservative writers Charles Murray and the late Richard Herrnstein published The Bell Curve.

The Bell Curve made a number of explosive claims, about the supposed significance of IQ and relationship between intelligence and race. But, at its core, The Bell Curve was an argument for the “nature” side of the debate. Roughly speaking, Murray and Herrnstein claimed that genetic differences were the primary reason for disparities in cognitive and intellectual abilities – disparities that led to inequality much later in life. And because these differences were genetically predetermined, the authors argued, attempting to redress them with public policy was not worthwhile.

The book was controversial from the get-go, thanks in no small part to an excerpt than ran in this magazine, giving it a certain intellectual legitimacy – although later this magazine also ran lengthy and fairly devastating critiques. But the real irony of the Bell Curve, and the attendant controversy, was that the authors’ claims were outdated even before they published them. By the 1990s, developmental psychologists generally agreed that both nature and nurture were important.