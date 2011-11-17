Newt Gingrich’s improbable surge in the polls for the GOP presidential nomination has surprised nearly everyone, including TNR, and given rise to an important question: How, exactly, should one cover a candidate who already possesses enough baggage to sink a small freighter? Though Gingrich’s ship may sail before reporters have time to unpack it all, the following collection of embarrassing words and deeds attributed to Newt will live forever:

1. Gingrich divorced his first wife for Marianne Ginther, whom he began courting while he was still married. He informed his first wife of his plans while she was in the hospital receiving treatment for cancer. Of course, Gingrich explained that he had an excuse for his adultery: “There’s no question at times of my life, partially driven by how passionately I felt about this country, that I worked far too hard and things happened in my life that were not appropriate.” Patriotism!

2. Gingrich received $1.6 million to lobby for the housing agency Freddie Mac. When asked what he was doing to deserve such a high fee, he replied he was giving “strategic advice” and further claimed to be offering his services as “a historian.”

3. On Obama, Gingrich asked: “What if he is so outside our comprehension, that only if you understand Kenyan, anti-colonial behavior, can you begin to piece together [his actions]?”