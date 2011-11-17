Will it be a tragedy if the Super Committee fails to agree on a proposal by next week’s deadline? Yes, but not for the reasons that you’ve heard.

The conventional story is that the committee’s failure to come up with an agreement will have catastrophic effects, sending a signal that the country is not serious about reducing the deficit and, as a result, spooking investors and chilling the economy. As my colleague Tim Noah keeps pointing out, that seems highly unlikely. Last summer’s debt ceiling debate spooked the markets, but only because, thanks to the Republicans, the country was about to stop making good on its debts. More important, if the super-committee fails to come up with its own deficit reduction package, then automatic spending cuts are supposed to take effect.

Of course, they’re supposed to take effect January 1, 2013 – and it’s possible, some would even say likely, Congress would revisit those cuts before they take effect, most likely in a lame duck session after the next election. But it’s not like the super-committee is on the verge of making a sensible deal anyway.

Republicans refuse to consider new revenue, except in token amounts and in exchange for making all of the Bush tax cuts permanent. Democrats insist upon new revenue to balance spending cuts and want the Bush tax cuts on upper incomes to end. That's a much better approach but still far from ideal. The best option right now is to let all of the Bush tax cuts expire.