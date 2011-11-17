Here is what President Obama said on Saturday while speaking to business leaders at the APEC summit in Hawaii when asked by a moderator about impediments to foreign investment in the U.S.:

“[T]he United States is still the largest recipient of foreign investment in the world. And there are a lot of things that make foreign investors see the U.S. as a great opportunity—our stability, our openness, our innovative free market culture. But we’ve been a little bit lazy, I think, over the last couple of decades. We’ve kind of taken for granted—well, people will want to come here and we aren’t out there hungry, selling America and trying to attract new business into America.”

Here is how Rick Perry rendered that in a new TV ad that snatches out of context one line from Obama’s answer: “We’ve been a little bit lazy, I think, over the last couple of decades.” "Can you believe that?” Perry says to the camera. “That’s what our president thinks is wrong with America? That Americans are lazy?”

And here is how Mitt Romney made use of the line yesterday on the stump in South Carolina: "Sometimes, I just don't think that President Obama understands America,” he said. "I say that because this week—or was it last week?—he said that Americans are lazy. I don't think that describes America.”

Okay then. As a news reporter, one has a choice. One can do what NBC's Mark Murray, Time's Michael Scherer, or the New York Times' Richard Oppel all did yesterday and today, which is to declare Republicans’ exploitation of Obama’s line as blatantly out of context and unfair.