Two new reports show the impact of the record number of foreign students studying in the United States. According to the Institute of International Education, more than 723,000 international students attended higher education in the United States during the 2010-2011 academic year, about 3.5 percent of the total higher education enrollment.

While the number of foreign students might tell us something about the attractiveness of U.S. universities, their spending is classified as a U.S. export--albeit one that happens without anything leaving the country.

China, India, and, South Korea remain the top origin countries for international students in the United States.

Reflecting the increased purchasing power of Chinese consumers, the number of Chinese students grew by 23 percent in 2010, five times faster than the overall number of foreign students in the United States. This is in line with a longer term trend showing the higher spending capacity of the large emerging countries. Ten years ago, the number of foreign students from Brazil, India, and China (the so-called “BIC countries”) in the United States was 21 percent of the entire contingent of international students. Now, they account for more than 37 percent.