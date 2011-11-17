Michael Bloomberg isn’t having a very good week. The New York mayor is being pilloried for his decision to chase the Occupy Wall Street protesters out of Zuccotti Park in a heavy-handed, pre-dawn raid. And the press conference at which he tried to defend his decision was a weasely dance around his motivations.

But Bloomberg isn’t just having a bad week. He’s having a bad third term. His politics and his demeanor appear to be wearing thin in New York. And we can understand why.

For one thing, there have been his tone-deaf statements about the economic situation, and his tendency to make excuses for bankers. “It was not the banks that created the mortgage crisis,” he recently said. “It was, plain and simple, Congress who forced everybody to go and give mortgages to people who were on the cusp.”

Then there was Bloomberg’s attitude toward the December 2010 blizzard that blanketed the city, interrupting all kinds of crucial services. All but ignoring on-the-ground conditions, Bloomberg declared the city was “going fine. Broadway shows were full last night.” Never mind if the heat was off in the outer boroughs—the neon lights were shining bright on Broadway.