The new national court of appeals recommended by the study group to be established under the Supreme Court would initially examine the thousands of cases clamoring for attention, eliminate those that are least important, hear and decide some itself, and send the rest—which would be a manageable number, down again in the hundreds—to the Supreme Court, which would then finally choose the 150 or so to be heard and decided in plenary fashion. Now, when the Court is at saturation point, and more importantly in the future, when if nothing is done now the pressure will reach crisis proportions, this proposal would free the Court for performance of the great task which it alone can perform—the deliberate, reasoned, collegial declaration and elaboration of national law.

The proposal is workable. It would in itself hurt no one, and would help everyone as it helps the Court. There has been a gradual narrowing of access to the Court throughout history, as the country grew and the volume of business grew with it. That cannot be helped. It is a fact of life. This proposal takes the minimum possible measure necessary to cope with the continuing growth of business. It reforms in order to conserve. Of course, it makes a modest change in procedures that have been familiar for nearly half a century. But these procedures are no older than that; and they were in their turn resisted as strange and new when they were introduced. There is always a tendency, as the late Justice Frankfurter once said, to canonize the familiar into the eternal. That is perhaps natural, but it is unwise. By sticking with the familiar form in this instance, we will lose the substance, as one of our most precious institutions is gradually disabled from performing its historic function.

Justice Goldberg fears that various cases, particularly those involving rights of criminal defendants, in which in recent years the Supreme Court reexamined what had seemed to be settled law, will never reach the Court under the study group proposal. The national court of appeals, he suggests, when it examines a case of this sort, will see that the previous law is settled, will have no reason to believe that the Supreme Court is ready to reexamine it, and will therefore eliminate the case and not bring it to the Court’s attention at all. The fear is groundless. No one need worry that these experienced judges will not know that the Supreme Court sometimes reverses itself, sometimes upsets seemingly settled law, sometimes strikes out in new directions. They will know also, as the profession does now, that such events do not come altogether unexpectedly, out of the blue. As the study group, which considered this problem, said, “the Supreme Court’s readiness to reopen what had seemed to be settled issues, its impatience with, or its interest in, one or another category of cases—all this, we think, would be acted upon.” In not one of the major cases mentioned by Justice Goldberg can it be remotely imagined that the Supreme Court would not under the new, proposed system have had its opportunity to make the law it made.

Justice Goldberg also suggests that the proposal may violate the spirit or even the letter of the Constitution, which creates one Supreme Court, not one plus another to help it. But the argument rests on a word play. The history of the Supreme Court, naturally enough, has been the history of the progressive cutting down of its jurisdiction as the country grew, for it has always been true, as it is true now, that there is only so much that a single court can do. Congress, which is vested by the Constitution with the authority to regulate the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, has regulated it throughout history so as to keep the docket at a manageable size by including and excluding whole categories of cases. Thus until 1891, there was no appeal to the Supreme Court in criminal cases, and then for a long time only in capital criminal cases. In all categories of excluded cases, the decision of a lower court was final, and in making such a final decision one could say, if one wished, that that lower court acted as a Supreme Court.

Congress also provided that certain cases came to the Supreme Court only if certified for appeal by the lower court which had decided them. That is precisely the function that the new national court of appeals will perform, and one could have said that the certifying court acted as another Supreme Court. But nobody said it, because quite plainly the provision for one, final, ultimate Supreme Court cannot be read to mean that all cases must be decided in it on appeal, or the institution would have burst a long time ago. Nor is there anything in the Constitution to suggest that the Supreme Court has to have the power to decide for itself what it shall decide out of an unlimited mass of possible cases. The power to decide cases, said Justice Goldberg, would seem to presuppose the power to determine what cases will be decided. It has seemed so for the last 50 years, but it has not been so through the greater part of the history of the Republic. Judicial power to determine what cases will be decided was an innovation made by Congress for the convenience of the Court in 1925. There is nothing constitutional about it. And at any rate, the study group proposal retains a substantial portion of it in the Supreme Court.