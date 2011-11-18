On Thursday, The New York Times broke the news that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is belatedly taking steps to implement the Obama administration’s commitment to “prosecutorial discretion”—that is, concentrating enforcement resources on criminals and serial lawbreakers, not DREAM Act students or other “low priority” immigrants. That policy, outlined in a memo by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director John Morton in June, has been ignored for months, as I’ve shown here, here, and here. A new survey confirms my reporting with nationwide data; its “overwhelming conclusion is that most ICE offices have not changed their practices since the issuance” of the memo. Now, the administration is planning to strengthen the memo’s implementation, not just by launching a review of pending deportation cases (which it announced in August), but also through a new mandatory training program for ICE agents. The review is an encouraging step. The training, however, may not be enough.

Broadly speaking, there are two problems with America’s immigration bureaucracy: structure and culture. This policy addresses, however gently, the first problem. It appears to essentially ignore the second.

First, structure. It might strike you as odd that the director of a federal agency could issue a memo, only to be ignored by his own employees—and be in the position, months later, of having to “encourage” them to comply. But the federal immigration bureaucracy is bewilderingly massive, and oversight is difficult. Local ICE field offices operate with substantial autonomy, and when the Morton memo was issued in June, there was a decision, at least partially prudential, to recommend the policy—not to mandate it. A mandate would have required an extraordinary commitment of time and resources from Washington, and exercising discretion, by definition, involves tough calls and gray areas. Aggressive implementation was, in other words, a daunting task. But perhaps more importantly, it would have trigged a politically dangerous backlash.

The risk of such a backlash points to the cultural problem within immigration enforcement. Tensions between the Obama administration and immigration officers (particularly at ICE) are perpetually simmering, but they actually date back to the days before ICE existed. Before the Department of Homeland Security (and ICE under it) was created in 2003, federal immigration policy was carried out under the control of one agency, the now-defunct Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS). Within INS there was often friction between the officials who granted benefits and those who enforced policy. Ultimately, though, the factions had to coexist within one agency, and that structure provided a check—however weak—on the enforcement arm. With that check in place, the hard-line approach never fully succeeded in monopolizing INS.