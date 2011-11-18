The media narrative on the super-committee is finally starting to change, as writers realize that nothing terrible will happen if, as seems likely, the super-committee fails to make recommendations on deficit reduction. I'm happy for my colleague Tim Noah, who was slowly being driven mad by what he was reading in the papers. More important, I'm happy for all of the people struggling to find jobs or pay their bills. The super-committee has turned into a dangerous distraction from the conversation we should be having right now, about how to boost employment in the short-term even as we work on reducing deficits in the long-term.

But as we move from fretting over super-committee failure to analyzing it, assuming there's no last-minute deal, here are some critical points to keep in mind.

First, super-committee failure does not mean we’ve blown a chance to reduce the deficit. On the contrary, the immediate result of super-committee failure is to “pull the trigger”: That is, the clock will start ticking down to January 1, 2013, at which point automatic spending cuts of $1.5 trillion will take effect. Yes, Congress may decide to rescind those cuts. But it will have to act in order to do so – and the president will have to agree. The status quo is for those cuts to take place.

Granted, even those cuts are just a down-payment on what we should be doing about the deficit in the long term. But, as Greg Sargent keeps reminding everybody, reducing the deficit in the long-term is going to require something Republicans say they won’t consider: New revenue. It’s that strident opposition to new taxes that has made compromise impossible.