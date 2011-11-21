Mormon leaders threw themselves into the progressive project, embracing the notion that organizations could instill virtue in human beings. In 1913, for instance, the church formally affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America, a quintessentially progressive organization founded on the notion that participation in a quasi-military hierarchy and group activities would teach young men self-discipline. In the same decade, Mormon leaders endorsed the Prohibition movement, and influential progressive leaders like William Jennings Bryan and Theodore Roosevelt passed through Salt Lake City to commend the Mormons for their organizational talents and their embodiment of the American virtues that progressivism taught.

Mormons also constructed their own progressive movement in miniature. Like many other American churches, they organized programs designed to take on the social problems of their age: a Young Men’s and Young Women’s Improvement Association; a primary school for young children; a Sunday school—among others. Though participation was voluntary, these associations reached far in the 1910s, and today it is assumed that members of the church will participate in all such organizations for which she or he is eligible. By the time of the Great Depression, the Mormons had erected the Church Welfare Program, a charity system that encouraged recipients to offer labor in return for donations and cultivate habits of thrift and industry. For the Mormons, these efforts were helping to revitalize the creation of the Kingdom of God and to create a citizenry worthy of it. The impulse was their own, but progressivism provided them a structure.

Mitt Romney’s progressive genealogy passed from this period through the northeastern Republicans of the 1950s and 1960s, like his father, George, or Nelson Rockefeller, or Thomas Dewey: good government Republicans who were confident that their business-honed competence was not only the best hope of American politics, but also was simply another manifestation of their efforts to cultivate virtue . When Time magazine asked George Romney for the origins of his success, he responded: “My religion is my most precious possession … Sharing responsibility for church work has been a vital counterbalance in my life.” At the same time that the senior Romney was serving as governor of Michigan, Mormon leaders were furthering progressive-style reforms in their church, standardizing curriculum, and formalizing the duties of various leadership posts. One church leader explained that this process, called correlation, was not merely procedural but a necessary link in the “divine plan of saving souls.”

Today, Mormons thrive on appointments and forms and recordkeeping, carrying on the progressive goal of a better society through organized expertise. They track attendance at Sunday services and the number of books in chapel libraries. The average Mormon congregation schedules events several nights each week, administers programs for a dozen different groups, from children to singles, and runs like a well-oiled machine, tended closely by lay leaders that each commit ten to fifteen hours a week to its administration. Unsurprisingly, Romney himself served for most of his adult life in that lay leadership. He was bishop to a Boston congregation and later a stake president, an office charged with overseeing several congregations. These leadership roles tend to be filled by men (the Mormon priesthood is closed to women) like Romney: white collar, well-educated, experienced in business or a professional field.

The instincts that made Romney a success in American capitalism are derived from his progressive inheritance. As a businessman and politician he has proven himself a pragmatic technocrat committed to efficiency and ordered cooperative effort. He presents himself as a problem solver, confronts challenges through the deliberative consensus of meetings, and doesn’t offer only ten or twelve economic proposals when he can come up with 59. He believes that administration can change the world. But he is not merely a pragmatic technocrat; he is a pragmatic technocrat who believes that competent management can solve humanity’s problems, nourish civilization, and even cultivate virtue. He, like many Mormons before him, bears a profound faith in the efficacy of organizations.