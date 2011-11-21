The players know they have no real leverage in their negotiations, other than the once-removed belief that fans care about them, not the largely faceless owners. And so, since the lockout got its start, they have done a tremendous job of tantalizing fans, and taunting ownership, by playing basketball as much as possible. Stars like LeBron and Carmelo have taken part in benefit games and exhibitions, often with plenty of other pros joining them. Durant undertook a barnstorming tour that went far beyond any possible marketing recommendations. Thanks to YouTube, and even a few hastily arranged video streams, the product is close enough for the fans to taste it. The players are trying to communicate that they’re ready, and eager, to get back to work. All they need is a fair offer.

Yet this strategy may have backfired. NBA players are not naturally identified as working stiffs. Most of them are wealthy, and in the case of the league’s superstars, like LeBron, they are corporate megaliths. What's more, while visibility and notoriety can build up demand, it also provides an easy target for resentment. Owners have the advantage of their invisibility, their ability to hide behind the impenetrable technicalities of the negotiations, from BRI (Basketball-Related Income) to salaries in escrow. This stuff makes the eyes of fans, and reporters not trained in hard economics, glaze over. It’s much easier for fans to focus their frustrations on the players: if they are out there performing regularly, why are they unwilling to suit up for their proper employers?

It’s not the only structural advantage that the owners enjoy. The players’ greatest asset, after all, is their physical prowess—but that’s an asset that loses its value over time. A player can stay in shape and keep his conditioning up during the lockout, but the simple process of aging continues to take its toll. This, no doubt, is part of the owners’ calculations. Their own greatest asset, namely the financial capital that keeps the league running, isn’t as susceptible to the ravages of time.

Ultimately, the lockout has revealed that the NBA isn’t a collective entity with clearly identifiable collective interests, but rather a collection of independent businessmen jealously guarding their own individual interests. We may think of Stern as someone empowered to shape the league’s future. But during these negotiations we’ve been reminded that Stern is a mere employee of the owners, not their leader. The owners have the money; their votes have the final say on any labor agreement. David Stern can attempt to influence them, but in the end, the NBA is run by people mostly worried about their bottom lines and personal portfolios. Some like basketball more than others; certainly, all are feeling the effects of the recession, whether through their sports franchises or in their other companies, and they have no legal obligation to worry about the league as a whole. The calculus does not favor the sentimentalists among us: There are more small-market franchises—the teams most desperate for reduced salaries, under the guise of financial relief and competitive balance—than big, venerable institutions like the Lakers that understand the value of tradition, continuity and, well, basketball.

David Stern can try to be the voice of reason, but he can’t assert any kind of prerogative, moral or otherwise. When he worries about “self-destruction,” he is no doubt thinking of the decades of work he invested in making the NBA a global brand. Stern’s is not necessarily the fan’s perspective—he is, after all, a media-savvy tycoon with a union-busting background—but he at least has a conception of the sport’s best interests. We see how much it pains him to watch what should be a banner season—in terms of excitement and revenue—squandered because, in the most myopic sense, owners can afford to do so.