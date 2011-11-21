On Friday I did something I almost never do: I tuned into Rush Limbaugh. And wouldn’t you know it? He was talking about one of my favorite subjects: Mitt Romney and health care reform.

Limbaugh was explaining why conservatives have such a hard time with Romney. It’s not that Romney lacks appealing qualities: On the contrary, Limbaugh described Romney “as a fine person … as nice a guy as you would ever run into.” The problem, Limbaugh said, was Romney’s refusal to apologize for signing a universal health care law in Massachusetts.

It’d be one thing, Limbaugh suggested, if Romney had expressed regret for signing that law. But Romney continues to stand by the Massachusetts law, including the dreaded individual mandate – the requirement that everybody with the means to pay for health care either obtain insurance or pay a fee to the government.

Romney’s only nod to conservatives is that he wouldn’t impose the law nationally, the way President Obama did when he signed the Affordable Care Act. According to Limbaugh, that’s not cutting it with conservatives: “That's why the polling data is what it is because people are troubled by his steadfast glue that keeps him attached to Romneycare, people don't like it because they do think it's much the same thing as Obamacare.”