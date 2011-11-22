Since 2008, when widespread protests erupted inside Tibet, China has escalated its demands that other countries defer to its claim on Tibet as a “core interest.” In most places, that means denying the Dalai Lama official meetings, or even a visa, and certainly not according any respect to the democratically-elected head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay. In Nepal, however, Beijing is going even further.

The extent of Chinese activities in Nepal is hard to measure, but a cable from the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, released by Wikileaks, described Chinese bribes to Nepalese police to hand back Tibetan refugees who had successfully made it across the border. China also has an extensive police training program in Nepal, and in June 2010, the UNHCR documented the forcible return of three Tibetans to Tibet by Nepalese police; two were later reported to have been jailed inside China. However, the number of Tibetans being forcibly repatriated could be much higher. “No one knows what’s going on in the border [area],” says a Tibetan analyst based in Kathmandu who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation. The UNHCR stopped conducting border monitoring missions in 2009, according to a report by the International Campaign for Tibet.

China’s diplomacy on the issue, meanwhile, is increasingly brazen. In August, the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu delivered a formal and unprecedented diplomatic note demanding the return of 23 refugees who had reached Nepal’s territory. The note alleged that 20 refugees of minor age had been trafficked. In fact, young refugees unaccompanied by adults are not uncommon, often because parents have decided that repression inside Tibet is intolerable, their children are unable to obtain a decent Tibetan education, and it is too risky, or too expensive, to send an adult with them. Implausibly, the Chinese note claimed, “the families of the 20 boys and girls are sincerely requesting … to send them back so the intactness of their families could be restored and human rights of the Tibetan people could be effectively protected.”

The Chinese effort failed—at least this time. After an international outcry and a habeas corpus petition filed by the Human Rights Organization of Nepal (HURON), a judge on Nepal’s Supreme Court ordered the refugees released and allowed to leave for India. But the episode revealed the shakiness of Nepal’s Gentleman’s Agreement with the UNHCR, as well as the fact that even after entering Nepal’s territory, Tibetan refugees are not safe: During the month they spent in Nepal’s immigration detention, the refugees were visited by Chinese officials, according to a source who aids refugees in Kathmandu and worked on the matter.

But the Chinese are influencing other aspects of Nepal’s relationship with their local Tibetan community. In response to Chinese pressure, Nepal has curtailed Tibetan religious and cultural activities and attempted to intimidate the local representative of the Dalai Lama. Just this year on October 18, two of the local representative’s aides and other Tibetan community leaders were briefly detained by police in connection with a memorial service for a former tutor of the Dalai Lama who lived in exile outside Kathmandu. At the same time, a U.S. State Department official visiting from Washington encountered a police presence while visiting a Tibetan settlement. And actions against activities Beijing calls “anti-China” tend to increase around the time of high level China-Nepal meetings. Any activity related to the Tibetan government-in-exile is especially targeted. Last year, Nepalese police seized 10,000 ballots cast in the elections for the exile government’s new Kalon Tripa, or chief minister. Public demonstrations in support of Tibet, ceremonies marking the Dalai Lama’s birthday, and even a Tibetan opera production have been shut down by Nepalese authorities. Conditions for Tibetans in Nepal are not comparable to those in Tibet, but the wave of desperate self-immolations inside Tibet has now spread to exile communities, with incidents in Kathmandu and Delhi.