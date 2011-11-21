Editor’s Note: This post is part of a series further exploring “The Two Year Window,” my feature story on babies, the brain, and poverty that appears in the new issue of TNR. Click here to access all of the supplemental material.

Nancy Pelosi gave her right wing critics new ammunition last week when, during an interview, she vowed that the first priority of a Democratic House would be “doing for child care what we did for health-care reform.” But I think Pelosi is onto something.

Pelosi’s comments came in a wide-ranging interview with Melinda Henneberger, of the Washington Post. Pelosi said her interest in finding day care stems from her personal experience as a mom: “I could never get a babysitter – have five kids in six years and no one wants to come to your house … And everywhere I go, women say the same thing.”

Now, I have no idea how hard Pelosi actually struggled with day care as a mother. But she is absolutely right that it’s a huge problem in this country. And if you don’t believe me, head over to The Daily Dish, Andrew Sullivan’s blog. He ran some reader responses to my recent article about brain development and a follow-up item on the quality of day care.