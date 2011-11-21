I bet you didn't know we've reached "the Hillary moment." Pat Caddell and Doug Schoen's latest harebrained idea is for the president to step aside and invite the Democratic National Convention to declare Hillary Clinton the 2012 nominee "by acclamation." Obama, they concede, "could still win re-election in 2012." But "the kind of campaign required for the president's political survival would make it almost impossible for him to govern."

These guys have never liked Obama. They compared him to Richard Nixon before the 2010 midterms and urged him not to seek re-election a couple of weeks later.