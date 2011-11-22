Tonight’s GOP debate, co-sponsored by my own institution, the American Enterprise Institute, and the Heritage Foundation, will be focused on foreign policy, and, as is the nature of such events, the journalists moderating it will likely pose a lot of softball questions, with almost no follow-up and nothing that really cuts to the core. Here’s a list of questions that I would love to hear answers to (and I imagine many primary voters would, too), but that almost certainly won’t get asked in the dozen primary debates scheduled in the weeks ahead. But a guy can dream, right?

TO NEWT GINGRICH: In a recent debate you called for the imprisonment of Barney Frank and Chris Dodd for their longtime support for and involvement with Freddie Mac and Fanny Mae. Since you got paid at least $1.6 million by Freddie Mac from 1999 to 2006, what prison sentence should you receive?

TO HERMAN CAIN: In 2008, Hillary Clinton ran a campaign commercial about the 3 am phone call to the president informing him or her of a major crisis, and asking which candidate Americans want answering that phone call. Your campaign excused your fumbling answer about Libya at an editorial board meeting by saying you were operating on four hours of sleep. If President Cain were woken up in the White House by his National Security Adviser after less than four hours of sleep, would you take the phone call, or tell him to call you back at 10 am when you were rested?

TO MITT ROMNEY: You have said your first act as president would be to give blanket waivers to all 50 states from the Affordable Care Act. Blanket waivers without specific reasons and without appropriate administrative procedures would directly circumvent the law—laws that you would have sworn to faithfully executive if you become president. Please explain why suchs waivers would not be a violation of your oath of office.