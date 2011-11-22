Earlier this week we highlighted Colorado’s interesting “Colorado Blueprint” experiment in “bottom up” economic development planning. And last week we noted the initiative in our economic agenda for the state of Nevada.

Now it turns out there are intriguing new developments.

Just three months after unveiling a statewide economic strategy built out of local brainstorming, Gov. Hickenlooper released a new version of the plan that speeds up timelines, and adds more specific measurable outcomes to the plan’s 24 job creation strategies. The governor also submitted a budget proposal for FY13 that calls for additional funds to help the Economic Development Commission attract high-wage jobs and support initiatives that address distinct market barriers in the energy sector.

Initially, the “Blueprint” remained pretty informal. Without much research or anything binding, the spring’s inputs from all of the state’s 64 counties were rolled into 14 regional statements that were then aggregated into the state “Blueprint.” Overall, some 24 action items were identified that fell into six very general themes--creating a business friendly environment, recruiting and retaining and growing businesses, increasing access to capital, creating and marketing a stronger Colorado brand, educating and training the workforce of the future, and cultivating innovation and technology.