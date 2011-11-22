[Guest post by Nathan Pippenger]

If you somehow haven’t seen the video of campus security officers pepper-spraying the students at UC Davis’s Occupy protest, watch it now:

These situations are complicated and difficult to reconstruct from just a few minutes of video footage, but it seems obvious that the students in the video posed an immediate threat to nobody. But that wasn’t the take on Fox News last night, when Megyn Kelly and Bill O’Reilly held a sort of ad hoc summit on the events. The problem was that nosy (liberal) people might overreact to all this. Kelly expressed some perfunctory concern, but she nonetheless reasoned that pepper spray has the word “pepper” in it, so it’s basically a food. No worries there! Bill, for his part, chimed in with something truly frightening: “I don’t think we have the right to Monday-morning-quarterback the police.” Really. Watch for yourself:

A couple of things: