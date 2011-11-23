For Washington, the current situation in Egypt is a nightmare. Contrary to popular impressions, the Obama administration did not embrace the anti-Mubarak protestors last February but rather supported the Egyptian army in facilitating a change from Mubarak's rule to an uncertain military-led transition. Since then, Washington has vacillated on who its allies in Egypt really are. Is it the military, with whom the administration shares certain strategic understandings on key national security issues? Or the Muslim Brotherhood, which many in Washington view as both the authentic voice of the people and, given its “inevitable” electoral victory, a faction America should court? Or the secular liberals, who -- despite being the most ideologically congenial to America's democratic spirit -- have shown themselves to be poor political organizers often too willing to cooperate with illiberal forces (e.g., Salafists) for short-term gain? The absence of clarity on this issue has paralyzed U.S. policymaking, and as a result, the administration now has little sway with any of these key constituencies.

We do get smatterings of news from another Egypt, not urban Egypt, but the Sinai, where the Mubarak regime had once planned to create new towns and cities. But, for whatever reasons (and maybe the very practicality of the project was simply too ambitious), it all came to a halt. Like Gaza, the Sinai is actually more a curse than a blessing. The politics are certainly unconventional. In fact, the Bedouin insurgency is utterly apolitical, even anti-political. It is ethnocentric kleptocracy. Still, the peninsula of rocky sand has political value to some. To Israel, as a buffer against the Egyptian army and its American-supplied might. And now Israel and Egypt itself face in this desert the deft maneuvering of the Muslim extreme, the Brotherhood, Hamas, and other groups disciplined only to their chastening version of the Book, in this case, the Koran. The Washington Institute for Near East Policy devoted a conference day to the new Sinai and its strategic meaning. PolicyWatch 1872 gives you the précis of two experts. One is by the Israeli security analyst Ehud Ya’ari. The other is by Colonel Normand St. Pierre, just retired as part of the U.S. command which has monitored the Egyptian-Israeli peace in the Sinai for more than three decades. Quiet once and for long years, quiet no more. This is a coming story, so to speak: much more to hear about this empty quarter in the future. (Thirty-three years ago, the great American documentarian Fred Wiseman made a film called Sinai Field Mission. See it if you can.)

Of course, Syria did not have even a day of Spring. It was denied either by a vengeful Providence or by the Assad family (or both) any respite from the travails of tyranny—except that there are Syrians in the millions who are loyal to this terror regime out of doctrinal fidelity, ethnic calculation, class solidarity, downright fear. OK, fear and loathing. But in some weird way also ecstatic. (Theo Padnos wrote twice and quite profoundly about this ecstasy in these columns on May 9 and October 4.) The ferocity of the regime still defies imagining—and the cold calculus of those not of them but, willy-nilly, with them, too. Can President Obama, looking in the mirror of his mind, grasp that he once thought and for a long time that Bashar Al Assad was a reformer and could be a trusted ally? (Maybe Anna Wintour can arrange for her oh, so voguish Vogue magazine, which ran a suck-up production about Asma Al Assad at the dawn of the revolution, to do a follow-up piece on the elegance of the first lady’s life in the shadows of mass murder. Has Wintour ever explained any of this corruption of the fashionable? Has Si Newhouse?) After months and months of averting its eyes, the administration is still refusing to take responsibility for its morally corrupt Syria policy. Like its morally corrupt Iran policy, which consisted of nothing but appeasing the unappeasable. It still won’t sanction the Iranian central bank, a step which France advocates and which Canada has actually taken. Keith Johnson’s article in Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal explains the subtleties between us and the rest: Obama still thinks he can euchre Iran into curtailing its nuclear ambitions, which is better than denying them, as Seymour Hersh does for the umpteenth time in The New Yorker online.

There is very little Syrian oil to incentivize Obama to look hard at his choices, and the western European powers (yes, less powerful than they once were and less powerful than we are) are exhausted by their Libyan venture. Moreover, China and Russia, operating without an ethical compass at all, utterly without one, will stand in the way of the principle of collective security which assumes that there are some common norms that will be honored by most all states. After almost three years, Obama has been forced by cold reality into the conclusion that Iran will not be conciliated into merely peaceful uses of atomic power. So the U.S. and its allies have finally agreed on sanctions against Tehran, not all the sanctions but most. Still, the Chinese and Russians again refuse to go along. There is an irony in all this, and it is that the Cold War alliances are slowly but surely being revivified. And a second irony: that Obama may be forced, by world politics and by domestic politics, into taking the lead in the contest for power in the world.

But it has not yet happened in Syria about which the president and his secretary of state are strangely reticent. More than 4,000 people have by now been massacred in Syria and tens of thousands suffered injuries to their bodies and minds. Read the immensely stirring report in the November 20 issue of the Daily Mail of how 15-year old Mohammed Mulla Eissa was murdered by an officer in the militia because he refused to march in a procession against the revolt. Apparently, Mohammed is the 282nd youngster to die in the suppression of this insurgency. More than 20,000 participated in his funeral. Still, in some cities and towns, fidelity to Assad and his Ba’ath party remains strong if, however, not passionate. There are not even a few alternatives to the current one that would appear to be progressive.

Absent the United States, there is one new player on the cartography of the Arabs. And it is non-Arab but Sunni Muslim Turkey or, more precisely, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey. Now, Erdogan has several advantages. Millenarian Islam is experiencing a transcontinental ascendancy. His economy is robust. His army is ready, relatively well-supplied and trained (by Israel). Also big, though its commanders are unwilling to go on adventures. And one more thing: The president of the United States is a big fan. He may encourage Erdogan to do what he wouldn’t, heaven forbid, think for a moment that his own country might do. Which is, among other initiatives, lay down a no-fly zone over all of Syria. It would be a cinch for Turkey to do that. Erdogan has already threatened to establish what amounts to a Turkish buffer on Syrian soil. After all, the territorial settlements of the post-World War I era were not universally accepted. Certainly not by Turkey or Syria, and these differences have arisen from time to time between the two countries. This is Turkey’s great moment: to help establish a Sunni government—it couldn’t be anything but a tyranny—in Syria with its Muslim Brotherhood in power and aching for revenge, revenge that would be gruesome but very comprehensible.