[with contributions from Matt O’Brien and Darius Tahir]

Liberals are disappointed in President Obama. Oh, they’ll vote for him, if only to keep his eventual Republican opponent out of office. They just won’t be very excited about it. But is that more Obama’s fault? Or theirs? Old friend Jonathan Chait thinks it’s the latter.

Writing at New York magazine, Jon relies heavily on history. Liberals are always disappointed with Democratic presidents, he notes. In fact, going through Democrats of the 20th Century, only FDR himself seems to have pleased his left-wing base. And even FDR had some trouble.

This is a big topic, worth its own post at some later date. But I think Jon makes a pretty persuasive case. Like Jon, I don’t always agree with Obama’s strategic decisions and I don’t always share his governing values. (John Broder’s recent article in the New York Times, on the administration’s decision to abandon new regulations on ozone, was pretty disheartening).