Politics is a serious business. Despite the best efforts of some, it’s not a form of reality television. Instead, it’s the way that we distribute the costs and benefits of our collective life; it’s an opportunity to express and fight for our deepest values in the view of our fellow-citizens; and it’s … uh … what was that third thing? Oops.

I’m sorry; I know that particular joke has long since passed its sell-by date. But my excuse is that, for better or worse, a lot of us, no matter how seriously we take politics, are also completely guilty of being fascinated and amused by the events and personalities, the candidates and the spinmeisters, the pundits and the network anchors and correspondents. Face it: We’re politics fans, the way some people are sports fans or movie buffs or weather fans (yes, they exist). And thus nothing thrills us quite as much as a presidential candidate turning into a punch line, live and direct, in front of our eyes.

We all know, too, that this has been a great year for our chosen sport. So, with one last caveat that, of course, there are terribly important things at stake and we shouldn’t really just sit back as passive spectators, here’s the list of what political junkies should be thankful for:

Vice Presidents. All of them. Well, okay, you need to find the necessary distance to appreciate the megalomaniacal, ultra-secretive, and Clouseau-like incompetence of Dick Cheney, given the very real damage it caused. But most of them are harmless enough, all of them are instantly diminished by the office, and quite a few have fulfilled their mandate for outwardly appearing as pathetic as possible. Joe Biden? A wonderful, malapropping, example. I mean, really: How could Joe Biden not be Vice President?