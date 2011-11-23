Dear Mamma, the great-coat has come,

whose use, and my gratitude for it, will surely cumulate

all winter long, if

the cold has not caused me to need it until now.

However, all the last fortnight

floods of rain have fallen—the farms all look like lagoons,

and even College

has turned picturesque, a sort of moated fortress,

or bastion, you might say, given

our fashion of flinging a recusant gauntlet to Progress—some

(though not you, mother)

would declare it quite the Old Testament temper.

Only this morning, for instance,

the Slade Professor delivered us one of his great Jeremiads,

truly fierce it was—

against the age and its fiendish idols, whereof