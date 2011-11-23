He sloughs in his slippers to the dark bathroom

and lowers himself to the seat

as he has done all his adult life when,

bare skin about to meet cold extruded vinyl,

his most vulnerable self suspended

above the water, dread creeps in.

Even so, with not so much as one light lit

to constrict his sleeping pupils

he sits, and his mind swims back fifty years

to the campground in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan,

where he bumbled with a flashlight

to that wood maw grinning in the yellow light.

He forced himself down, then popped back to his feet

probing with the light down there for tarantula, alligator, snake.

In the gloom now, rising, he thinks he hears a scurry,

slips further back, to his grandma’s barn,

Northwood, North Dakota, no flashlight, frozen

before the two adjoining butt-holes

alone in the winter night.

Just tough it out, he can hear his father saying.

For God’s sake, turn on the light, his mother.

He smiles, flicks the switch, then back in bed,

finished, sleeps just like a baby.

This poem appeared in the December 15, 2011, issue of the magazine.