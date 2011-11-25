I don't know how the New York Times can run an entire Page One story about Mitt Romney's hair--some would end the sentence right there, but not me, I'm actually interested in Romney's hair--without mentioning Edwin Jones. It's like running a story about the invention of the steam engine without mentioning James Watt, or about the start of World War One without mentioning Archduke Franz Ferdinand, or about the causes of the 2008 financial crisis without mentioning subprime mortgages.

The New York Times Co. owns a newspaper called the Boston Globe, which in June 2007 ran the best newspaper profile that exists about Mitt Romney. You should read it right away, because Romney will likely be the GOP candidate for president next year. Let us now turn together to the first installment of the Globe's multipart profile. Read silently while I read to you aloud:

"In his final years at [his Detroit prep school,] Cranbrook, Mitt emerged a more serious student and a good-looking teen. Adding to the package was his great head of hair. Mitt had grown up hearing people comment on his father's sweep of slicked-back black hair, white at the temples."

So Mitt's hair is all about his father, Michigan Gov. George Romney, a moderate Republican who briefly ran for president in 1968? Not exactly. Mitt learned from his father that hair was important. And Mitt certainly idolized his father. But this was the 1960s, for Pete's sake. It wasn't yet the part of the sixties (really the early 70s, actually) when letting your shining gleaming streaming flaxen waxen locks tumble to your shoulders was the easiest way for a young man to piss off his parents. Mitt wouldn't have wanted to piss off his parents. But still, it was the sixties. You didn't wear your hair like Dad did, even if Dad was your hero.