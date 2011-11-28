I'll leave it to others to prognosticate on what the Union Leader's endorsement of Newt Gingrich means for the New Hampshire primary. (Two words suffice as caution against putting undue weight on the Union Leader's prowess in picking winners: Pete Dupont.) But the endorsement offers more evidence for something I've been mulling for several weeks now: the declining legitimacy of the Iowa and New Hampshire contests.

There was a time not so long ago when I happily defended the prerogative of Iowa and New Hampshire to claim a hugely outsized role in picking presidential nominees. Sure, the two states were wildly unrepresentative of the nation as a whole, and sure, their leaders could be awfully curmudgeonly in preserving their position (yes, I'm looking at you, Bill Gardner.) But I'd seen enough of the traditions up close -- starting in 2000, when I covered the New Hampshire primary for the Concord Monitor -- to know that the states' boosters were not just blowing midwinter smoke: voters in the states really did take their job seriously, and demanded from the candidates a level of personal interaction and specificity on the issues that they would be unlikely to provide in bigger states with less of a sense of entitlement and responsibility.

This year's Republican campaign is seriously eroding that argument. By any count, the candidates are spending less time in Iowa and New Hampshire than they have in years. And what time they are spending in the states is falling well short of the intimacy the states pride themselves on -- Mitt Romney, for instance, has spent plenty of time (and money) in New Hampshire, but he is sharply limiting questions and unscripted interactions with voters. The candidates who are taking the most traditional approach to the two states -- Rick Santorum in Iowa, Jon Huntsman in New Hampshire -- have very little to show for it. Instead, polls in the two states show candidates rising and falling based on the same debate-driven, cable-driven popularity trends that are determining the national polls.

The Concord Monitor captured the new dynamic in a recent article written in the tone of worry and regret usually reserved for laments about global warming's effect on leaf-peeping and ski resorts.