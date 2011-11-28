When I hear trade group spokesmen say things like that, I rarely agree. And Landrieu’s argument actually makes a lot of sense to me: When airlines sell tickets to customers, they should be clear about what, exactly, they are selling. If Landrieu’s bill merely standardized the pricing of tickets, or forced airlines to be more transparent about what ticket prices include, I’d be all for it.

But that’s not what Landrieu is actually proposing to do. Her bill would force the airlines to include the cost of baggage in their passenger fares. That seems unnecessary. We don’t have a right to air travel, let alone to air travel that includes the cost of transporting baggage as well as people. The effect of this regulation will be to establish a cross-subsidy, so that people who fly without luggage effectively pay more so that people who fly with luggage pay less. But why should that happen?

It seems to me that this is one good the market is capable of sorting out on its own. Southwest Airlines already offers free checked bags – as you would surely know if you watch television, because it’s been the focus of their ubiquitous advertisements ever since their competitors started charging for luggage. If people really value free bags, they’ll reward it by flying Southwest over other airlines, at least on those routes where competition exists.

I confess that my thoughts on the airline industry are informed, somewhat, by an airline expert of close acquaintance. And, just to be very clear about my own views, I’m not against more regulation of the airlines, particularly when it comes to antitrust and labor issues.

What's more, I'm very much in favor of similar regulations over other areas of the economy, most notably health care. The health care market is a lot more prone to failure than the airline market is. And when it comes to medical care, cross-subsidy between different groups – namely, the sick and the healthy – is both socially desirable and practically necessary, in order to maintain stable insurance pools.