Correspondence: Funny Accents

To the editors:

A letter in the May 8 issue wonders why you have not made fun of my Brooklyn accent. Perhaps it is because I do not have one. I have a Bayonne, New Jersey, accent. We who were born in New Jersey wage a constant fight against the imperialist side of New York City and I am sure your correspondent did not mean to weigh in on the imperialist side of this ongoing controversy.

Barney Frank

Member, U.S. House of Representatives

Washington, D.C.