Woolf’s professional writing began in 1904, when she published a sketch of her visit to Haworth—the home of the Brontë sisters—in the Guardian. She then embarked on a highly successful career as a reviewer and an essayist, finally producing her first novel, The Voyage Out, in 1915. With the release of each new novel, Woolf’s critical reception intensified and her popularity steadily grew, although she achieved notoriety more for her famous essays than her cutting-edge novels. Along with her friend T.S. Eliot and her acquaintance James Joyce, Woolf pioneered the techniques of stream of consciousness, crafting novels that gradually morphed from straightforward realism (The Voyage Out, Night and Day) to adventurous experimentation (Mrs. Dalloway, To the Lighthouse) to a kind of extreme modernist lyricism (Orlando, The Waves, Between the Acts).

The bibliographical details of her career are not all that make Woolf’s life interesting. Along with Leonard, she founded the Hogarth Press, which eventually published both The Waste Land and Ulysses. She counted among her friends those former Bloomsbury roommates, along with Katherine Mansfield, Ethel Smyth, E.M. Forster, Lytton Strachey, Roger Fry, and Duncan Grant. Virginia travelled extensively throughout Europe, particularly in France and Greece. In addition to her nurturing, loving relationship with Leonard—she said in her suicide note that he had given her “the greatest possible happiness” and that she did not believe that “two people could have been happier”—Virginia also fell deeply in love with Vita Sackville-West and maintained an invigorating intimacy-turned-friendship with her for nearly the entirety of her adult life. She lectured on, studied, and critically assessed some of the most important literature of the first half of the twentieth century, and she defined a new standard for a productive feminine life in A Room of One’s Own. It was a life well lived, though blighted by her perpetual mental instability, which at times emotionally and intellectually crippled her; this “madness” also led to her suicide in 1941.

Though its nature does demand a certain breathless pace, Harris’s biography deftly touches on all these points. She avoids the familiar ancestral wander down memory lane, and instead immediately dives into Woolf’s birth and childhood, a wise decision when one seeks to offer only a primer. Harris includes or omits details cautiously, using a familiar chronological route but never bogging herself down in the minutiae. But, luckily, Virginia Woolf does not read like a middle-school guide to Famous Dead People.

Harris focuses on the curiosities and musings of a young writer in progress; she ignores the biographer’s tendency to demarcate a life neatly. About the progress of her fictional writing, Harris says that Woolf was “feeling for the significance of unremarkable things, knowing that emotion accrues in places you might not at first suspect.” She goes on to provide similar insights into Woolf’s developing craft, explaining how she “worried about her central character” in Mrs. Dalloway and “couldn’t feel the sizzle” the Modernist painters felt. Harris’s willingness to examine Woolf in development and not purely as a finished product lends her writing the feel of an insider, not an observer.

Significantly, Harris pays careful attention to the particularly difficult time in Woolf’s life after her sister Vanessa had married Clive Bell and before Virginia’s own writing career took off. It is a segment of Woolf’s life that it is tempting to ignore. She had not yet published The Voyage Out, or married Leonard, or solidified her opinions about the writing of fiction. But Harris makes it clear that the deaths of Leslie and Julia Stephen had some sort of liberating effect. Had her parents lived into Woolf’s middle age, it is unlikely that Woolf’s genius would have bloomed. But the orphaned Woolf was able to “try out her identity as an eccentric lone thinker” without the familial obligations of a young upper-class woman. This segment of her life—as a single, ambitious twenty-something—feels refreshingly contemporary, and Harris adeptly wipes away some of the foggy mystique that too often separates Woolf from her readers.