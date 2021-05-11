Kennedy and the Liberals

Carter himself recently underlined this point by drawing on the deeply conservative equation of compassion with fiscal irresponsibility in differentiating himself from Kennedy: “Senator Kennedy is much more inclined toward the old philosophy of pouring out new programs and new money to meet a social need,” he told TV interviewers in Boston. Then Carter reassured conservative voters that his own tight-fistedness did not apply to the Pentagon: “I would be in favor of much stronger defense commitments than his record shows.”

In addition to their conflict on this central question of how to allocate our national resources, there is also a fairly sharp liberal-conservative split between the two on the issue that could dominate next year's election: energy. Carter remains firmly pro-nuclear and generally committed to a hard energy path, while Kennedy has moved to an anti-nuclear, pro-conservation stance. The president has pushed for price deregulation, over the senator's objections, while Kennedy has been much more vigorous than Carter in pressing for strong antitrust measures against big oil. In the area of women's rights, where Kennedy has encountered some uneasiness from feminist leaders, he has consistently voted pro-choice on the abortion issue; Carter has urged poor women to be philosophical about the unfairness of the Hyde Amendment—which he supports.

Theoretically, a more serious challenge to Kennedy's appeal to liberals could come from Jerry Brown. Seated at a typewriter, I am tempted to play with the analogy of 1980 to 1968, with an embattled southern president, a whimsically unconventional Catholic philosopher, and a Kennedy engaged in a three-way race. But analogies are second only to metaphors in their capacity to stimulate elegantly inaccurate political analysis. The situations differ radically. Unlike 1968, this is still very much a two-man contest. As Brown himself seems to realize, he has not yet gained parity with Carter or Kennedy. And his strategy for becoming a major challenger seems likely to lessen his potential for taking liberal votes from the senator. Brown has made it clear to the national press that his initial goal is to displace Carter as the runner-up to Kennedy in the early primaries. This means continued emphasis on the more conservative aspects of his approach. It is difficult to see Brown taking progressive votes away from Kennedy while stressing a constitutional amendment to balance the federal budget. And Brown's pitch to the counterculture is somewhat confused by his strong advocacy of greatly increased spending for space colonies. For the anti-nuclear activists, for whom Brown has his greatest appeal, the solar system is a nice place to get energy from, but I doubt they want to live there.