Writing in the catalogue of Era of Exploration, Naef discerned in some of Watkins’s work “early examples of the pursuit of pure form.” At the time there was little about Watkins’s intentions that could be asserted with any certainty, aside from the obvious fact that he had meant to make a living documenting the California landscape. And if next to nothing was known about Watkins back then, the truth is that he remains, despite the slow accretion of biographical details, an elusive figure. Naef, a scrupulous scholar, is hesitant about making interpretive leaps. The book that he and Hult-Lewis have produced has all the elegance and rigor of a classic catalogue raisonné, a compilation of facts, meticulously arranged, allowing little room for speculative flights.

Of course anybody who has looked as long and hard at the work of an artist as Naef has at Watkins’s photographs will find it difficult not to share a few thoughts. And in a section entitled “Picturing the Topographical Landscape”—which includes some ravishing views of Lake Tahoe, especially one with a shipshape wooden cabin tucked in the Edenic landscape—Naef does hazard a few ideas about Watkins’s poetic inclinations. He writes of Watkins’s interest in creating “portraits of trees,” and sees this as perhaps having a parallel in the literary work of the naturalist John Muir, who was a friend. Naef calls our attention to a photograph of Lake Tahoe where the juxtaposition of a dead tree with a clutch of living trees is used for what he feels is its symbolic value. He sees in some of Watkins’s work in Yosemite an interest in “the interplay between the intimate and the grand.” He calls our attention to Watkins’s “great affection for small cubic structures.” And he flags a letter Watkins wrote to his wife on a trip to photograph the Colorado River, in which Watkins complains that the weather has eliminated all distinction between land and water, destroying, or so Naef seems to believe, precisely the clarity and lucidity that were the hallmarks of Watkins’s art.

Great photography is, to an almost extraordinary degree, the expression of a voracious curiosity. Whether he is studying the geology of Yosemite or the organization of mining camps, Watkins’s work is fueled by a magnificent watchfulness. If his contemporary Eadweard Muybridge was fascinated by tumult and movement, whether the cloud formations over Yosemite or the mechanics of animal locomotion, Watkins’s work is anti-kinetic, with the fast-changing world of nineteenth-century California caught as if in amber. Time stops. Eternity beckons.

While technological developments help to explain why Muybridge’s work looks different from Watkins’s sometimes slightly earlier explorations, differences in artistic sensibility cannot be overlooked. Naef seems to suggest—and I think he is right here—that Watkins brought to the often raw, roughshod, turbulent world of nineteenth-century California a new poise, an equilibrium. He knew painters and certainly knew paintings and counted as a highpoint of his career a gold medal he won at the Paris Exposition in 1867. He was very much aware of himself as an artist. His attentiveness and his deliberateness can suggest comparisons with some of the most self-consciously artful of modern photographers, especially Paul Strand and Edward Weston, who believed that pure form had a symbolic value.

What this immense volume brings to mind, more than anything else, is the four-volume study of the work of Eugène Atget that John Szarkowski assembled under the auspices of the Museum of Modern Art in the 1980s. Atget died in Paris a decade after Watkins died in California, and both were enigmatic figures whose encyclopedic photographic chronicles of the worlds in which they lived were nearly lost at the times of their deaths and have only grown in prestige as the years have past. Although Atget favored the close-up and Watkins the panorama, they were united in their feeling for the lyric possibilities of the documentary mode. They photographed contemporary developments (Parisian shop windows and California mining operations) and the remains of the past (medieval churches and Spanish missions). Working in the second half of the nineteenth-century, when the astringencies of naturalism were giving way to the emblems and enigmas of modernism, both men were committed naturalists who turned out to be instinctive, perhaps inadvertent, modernists.