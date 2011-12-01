TO UNDERSTAND WHY that is the case, one need only have checked in on another event taking place this past Monday. As Rakoff was announcing his decision, Representative Barney Frank (D-MA) was announcing his retirement from Congress after three decades. The culmination of his career was the eponymous Dodd-Frank Financial Reform bill, passed last year, which, among many regulatory enhancements inspired by the financial crisis, granted new powers and duties to the SEC. His retirement statement expressed concerns about “right-wing assaults on the financial reform bill,” largely in the form of budget cuts to agencies, like the SEC, charged with implementing it.

SEC Chair Mary Shapiro has repeatedly asked Congress for increases in its budget to handle the new duties and cases that came after the crisis; since taking control of the House in 2010, however, Congressional Republicans have refused to grant regulators more money. As a result, the agency’s credibility has taken a major hit. Critics of the SEC insist that the agency’s unwillingness to take cases to court is simply a matter of will, but the view on Wall Street is that the agency simply doesn’t have the resources to take on major banks in court. “They try most of their cases with like two lawyers and a paralegal,” one Wall Street lawyer familiar with the regulator told me. “They'll get buried by anyone with the money to fight a case.”

That perception may be self-reinforcing. Dennis Kelleher, a former Democratic Senate staffer and securities litigator who now heads Better Markets, a non-profit dedicated to financial reform, points out that the agency has a weaker negotiating position when it comes to settlements if accused banks are skeptical of the SEC’s ability to succeed at trial. The SEC, for its part, says it simply has the best interests of investors at heart, and that its settlements represent a reasonable guess at how much money they could obtain after trial, with the added benefit of avoiding two to four years of process and appeal.

“There's opportunity costs in everything that we do,” Robert Khuzami, Director of the SEC’s enforcement division, told the Senate Banking Committee in November. “If we are prosecuting case A, we are not prosecuting case B. It's cold comfort to other victims of other frauds if we are putting all of our resources taking a case to trial, as one's not settling, when their case is not being prosecuted, if we're getting a package of remedies that are strong and send a meaningful message.”

The debate, then, is whether these settlements are strong and meaningful. If Citi’s apparent recidivism is any indicator—the SEC has accused Citi of fraud five times since 2003, settling in each instance—they are not, and the lack of meaningful financial penalty limits their deterrent factor. But if the SEC enters more prosecutions without a bump in resources, Khuzami could be proven right—rather than handing out many slaps on the wrist, the agency could end up gaining neither accountability nor penalties to bilked investors.

Rakoff’s decision to reject the Citi settlement has taken that choice out of the hands of SEC officials, essentially forcing them to pursue the case more aggressively; the decision will likely affect other enforcement actions as well. The transition from a “settlement mill,” as critics deride the SEC, to a more aggressive template, will likely be messier than either Wall Street or its foes would like—a lost case would be ugly for the agency, and the perils of litigation may soon remind banks why they liked to settle in the first place—but the judge has left little room for excuses.

How the SEC will fulfill these new expectations remains to be seen. With little additional help forthcoming from Congress, the SEC’s best hope may be to look inward and, finally, rise to the occasion. “I’m of the view that the SEC has more than enough authority and more than enough ability to really punish lawbreakers on Wall Street, and there are plenty of lawbreakers on Wall Street,” says Kelleher. “They need to believe it as much as I believe it.”

