[Guest post by Simon van Zuylen-Wood]

John Boehner and Mitch McConnell have announced they will join Democrats in pushing for an extension of payroll tax relief, in some shape or form. Less certain is whether Republicans go along with an extension of unemployment insurance (UI), much of which will expire in January 2012. If they do wind up opposing the extension of UI, don’t be surprised: GOP partisans have long argued that providing benefits to the unemployed creates a “moral hazard” by reducing their incentive to work, or even look for work.

What’s the evidence for this point of view? The best known argument comes from Harvard economist Robert Barro. In an article for the Wall Street Journal that appeared in August 2010, Barro estimated that if the Obama administration had not extended maximum unemployment insurance to 99 weeks (rather than the standard 26 weeks), the unemployment rate at that time would have been close to seven, not 9.5, percent. In other words, Barro was suggesting, a lack of incentive to work, rather than a lack of incentive to hire, was the reason for high unemployment. The Obama administration had become its own worst enemy.

But Barro’s opinion is an outlier. Berkeley economist Jesse Rothstein, in a September study, argues that while the extension of UI indeed increased the unemployment rate by about 0.3 percent, the “vast majority” of unemployment was due to “demand shocks” not “UI-induced supply reductions.” Or, to put it a bit more crudely, people are unemployed because they can’t find jobs – not because UI keeps them from looking too hard (see graph below).