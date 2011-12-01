[Guest post by Matt O'Brien]

We’re saved! Or at least not doomed. For a minimum of another week or so. That seems to be the message as markets rejoiced after central banks around the world announced a coordinated intervention to inject dollar liquidity into the global financial system. But what does this mean exactly—and how much will it matter?

European banks need dollars. A significant portion of their business consists of making loans in dollars, which they typically first borrow from abroad. Unfortunately, American money-market funds—which are a key source of dollars for European banks—have largely retreated from the continent since the summer, as the worsening debt crisis has made European banks look decidedly riskier. That’s left European banks in an even more vulnerable position—and, at least in this case, the ECB can’t do much to help, since they can only print euros, and not dollars (not that the ECB is amenable to printing money anyway). That’s where the Federal Reserve comes in. The Fed can set up so-called swap lines with central banks like the ECB, where the Fed gives them dollars in return for, in this case, euros. The most recent move sharply reduced the cost of these swaps for European banks—so much so that, as FT Alphaville pointed out, they can borrow dollars from the Fed at a cheaper rate than can American banks.

This rock-bottom financing will certainly ease the intense strain European banks have been under lately. But it does nothing about the doom loop currently torpedoing Europe. This vicious circle between banks and sovereigns is relatively simple: as interest rates on European sovereign bonds soar, banks that hold those bonds take a capital hit. Of course, the shakier banks appear, the more markets assume states will eventually have to bail them out—which pushes up sovereign borrowing costs even more. And on it goes. Only the ECB can short-circuit this destructive cycle by backstopping European states with promises of unlimited liquidity. The hard-money ECB has been unwilling to do this.