At the risk of piling on, it seems worth following up on yesterday's post drawing the link between my cover story on Mitt Romney's temperament and his testy Fox News interview to note that some of Romney's toughest critics on the right are now drawing conclusions about his sensitivity that some of my piece's critics on the left shied from. Simply put: the "thin-skinned" charge is starting to stick among conservatives.

The lead story on the American Spectator's Web site is by George Neumayr, headlined "Mad Mitt" and sub-headlined "Where did his unflappability go?" My piece argues, of course, that he was never as unflappable as everyone made him out to be.

Then there's Erick Erickson of Redstate, who came down even harder on Romney's thin-skinned reaction to being challenged:

...For the past few weeks Herman Cain has been forced to answer whether he had sexual relations with a host of women. Newt Gingrich has been forced to answer questions about his business relationships. Rick Perry has been forced to answer questions about the HPV vaccines.

And suddenly Mitt Romney thinks it is uncalled for to ask him why he has changed his position on so many issues so often around the time he begins a quest for a different political office?! If reasonable questions from a Fox News reporter are “uncalled for” and “unusual,” there may not be big boy pants big enough to hold Mitt Romney and his tears once the mainstream media starts asking him the questions he has so far done his level best to avoid.

Have no fear, dear readers, you will not see me quoting Erickson heavily in the coming year. But I have to give him credit: he goes on to make a very good point about the odd way in which Romney escaped serious attention in the last campaign, which may help explain his surprising reaction to this week's utterly conventional questioning from Fox News.