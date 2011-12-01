Medicare is like Social Security, in that its political resiliency reflects its universal character. Everybody pays into the program. Everybody benefits from it. Historically that has protected the program from straightforward attacks. Just ask Newt Gingrich, who (appropriately) still has not lived down his vow to let the program “wither on the vine.”

Universality has also kept Medicare strong. You can tell by comparing it to Medicaid, whose constituency of poor and disabled people lack the same political power. Not coincidentally, Medicaid is famously and chronically underfunded. One result is low reimbursements, which discourages doctors from seeing Medicaid patients, which in turn makes it harder for the people on Medicaid to get timely care.

That said, Medicare already deviates from the universal model in some important ways. The taxes that support the program are based on income, which means that rich people end up paying more into the program than poor people do. (Social Security works in the same way.)

In addition, Medicare Part B already has higher premiums for wealthier seniors. During the debt ceiling negotiations, President Obama proposed increasing those premiums even more. Now Republicans effectively want to do the same thing, although – as far as I can tell – they’d go a bit farther. If they have their way, seniors making more than $1 million will pay the entire premium for Part B, something no seniors do currently.

So the question is… does that Republican proposal push Medicare too far away from universalism? By making millionaires fully responsible for their Part B premiums, does it cross some critical threshold? And once that principle is established, will lawmakers eager to cut spending in the future simply lower the threshold – until everybody but the very poor are paying premiums, effectively turning Medicare, or at least its outpatient portion, into a welfare program?