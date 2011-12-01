Gimme that voodoo? A 0.1 percenter explains why trickle-down economics is a failure and middle-class consumers are the real job creators. Via Bloomberg View.

There's more to inequality than just taxes: Matt Steinglass takes a look at the Netherlands, where taxes are just as progressive as the U.S., but inequality is markedly lower

First he told them to look not at the facts, but at the meaning of the facts. Then he said the facts had no meaning: On why prosecutors will resist apparently-exonerating DNA evidence from the New York Times Magazine: “Why prosecutors sometimes fight post-conviction evidence so adamantly depends on each case. Some legitimately believe the new evidence is not exonerating. But legal scholars looking at the issue suggest that prosecutors’ concerns about their political future and a culture that values winning over justice also come into play. ‘They are attached to their convictions,” Garrett says, “and they don’t want to see their work called into question.’”

Pharma needs a pain-killer: Matthew Herper on why there’ll never be another Lipitor (blockbuster-wise).

Shocking news from the world of medicine: Study confirms that doctors are more likely to refer patients to get a scan if they themselves own a scanner. Naturally, they’re more likely to refer said patients to themselves.



Don't pay student athletes: Did Jonathan Chait write this item exclusively for the purpose of touting Michigan’s win over Ohio State? I can’t be sure. But it’s an interesting argument anyway.

Video of the day: "Streets of Philadelphia," by Bruce Springsteen.

-30-