[with contributions from Matt O'Brien and Darius Tahir]

Mitt Romney is preparing to attack Newt Gingrich, according to Politico, with a heavy emphasis on flip-flopping. Good luck with that, Mitt.

As I wrote the other day, I am skeptical this line of attack works on Gingrich, at least when it's coming from Romney. Generally speaking, inconsistency can hurt a politician in one of two ways. It can suggest the politician lacks core convictions – i.e., it can reflect poorly on his character. Or it can suggest the politician is secretly something other than he says – i.e., it can reflect poorly on his ideology. It seems to me that Romney is extremely vulnerable on both counts. Gingrich, because of his conservative record from the ‘90s, is less vulnerable to the former and maybe to the latter, as well.

Something else to consider: Romney has, to this point, run a nearly flawless campaign. He’s stayed on message. He’s performed superbly in the debates. He’s fundraised well and collected endorsements by the dozens. That speaks well of Romney, or at least his managerial abilities. I’ve always thought Romney’s experience was a major asset, because it meant he didn’t have to master the art of campaigning. In fact, I still think that. But it also means he can’t improve his standing simply by improving his organization or discipline.