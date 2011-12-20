Perhaps owing to Thoreau, or maybe because of some dark absence in the woods and valleys of the world, writers about nature can seem allergic to the company of fellow men, and become scolds. Casey reveals himself to possess a kind of prickliness among his fellow Outward Bounders, as they flail about at first with poor rowing technique and general ineptitude. (Later in the book, as part of a winter Outward Board program, he remembers to keep his “trap shut.”) Yet those sharp elbows never appear in his writing. Casey does not chide his contemporary reader for being couch bound, slothful, or indifferent to nature. When he does bend to instruct, he does it gently: “I wonder for a minute if some of my pleasure is sharpened because I’m afraid that these woods and fields, which should outlast me, will not.” Mostly the natural world is just worth looking at; it inspires deep thought and is invigorating, but it does not need to be romanticized, and its inhabitants should not be invested with human thoughts. Casey cites Wittgenstein: “If a lion could talk, we would not understand him.”

Casey notes that Kurt Vonnegut once told him that “to flatter a person, it’s more effective to praise their minor secret vanities than their major accomplishments. (Kurt was very proud of his swimming.)” This is a book about Casey’s own minor vanities rather than his major accomplishments, which include the novel Spartina, which won the National Book Award in 1989, and its sequel, Compass Rose, published last year. Both of these fine books are set in the salt-water marshes of southern Rhode Island, and concern life along that rugged coast: building boats, catching fish, scraping for cash. Here, as in those novels, he captures the beauty of a boat in the water:

I love the flare and curve from bow to waist, the curve and tuck from waist to stern. On calm water I like to hear the rustling of the wake, the sound of the oar blades chinking in. In swells I love the way she lifts and settles, fitting herself to the water.

But despite some common themes with his fiction, this is not a writer’s memoir. At one point Casey takes a narrow rowing shell out for a first spin on a dammed section of the Rivanna River in Virginia. He tips the boat over and goes spilling into to the water. It is, Casey tells us, especially difficult to get back into a shell once you’ve been bucked, and as he struggles to flop in over the side, another rower glides past and says, “That’s one.” “One what?” Casey asks. The first of three times that he will flip a shell, the man says—but after the third, he will have the form and balance down. As in the many instances of minor failure or setback that Casey records in his book, here would seem a perfect time to draw a connection between sport and writing, to apply the same rule of three, say, to the life of the novelist. Yet Casey, to his credit and the collection’s betterment, resists the urge. Perhaps he never even considered drawing the connection. He puts writing adjacent to sport just once, noting reasonably that a brisk five-mile run can help erase the static failure of a bad day at the desk.

Casey is also not much interested in appearing wise or giving advice. He writes with a light touch that spans several registers, such as when he dispenses with a low moment of despair in his biography with a quick phrase: “Lacrimae rerum—the tears of things, or a big boo-hoo about everything.” Most of his forays into nature involve some goofy element that will be familiar to anyone who risks making themselves absurd with sweaty exertion. The best image comes from Casey’s participation in the JFK Memorial Fifty-Mile Run in Maryland. Kennedy, Casey explains, “had once said that every U.S. Marine should be able to march fifty miles in one day.” Off he goes. It starts to rain, and his running partner drops out. Along the route, he grabs an umbrella and continues on under that rather dainty cover.