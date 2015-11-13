Will their love last?

The big oil companies finally have a friend in the White House. Ronald Reagan has already sped decontrol of crude oil prices and set the wheels in motion for a new natural as deregulation effort. A president who genuinely believes that pro-industry policies will cure the nation’s energy ills comes as a welcome relief to the industry after four years of Jimmy Carter’s strident assaults. But both Reagan and big oil should bear in mind that their cozy relationship is full of political peril. For the president there is the danger of guilt by too close association with the most spectacularly unpopular industry in America. For the big oil companies there is the danger of an even bigger public backlash if they fail to meet Reagan’s goal: a relatively painless energy fix.

The president’s friendliness toward the industry is nothing if not gutsy. Since the 1973 Arab oil embargo, when energy prices began their rapid climb, polls have ranked big oil in the nether reaches of public popularity. Paul Bloom, the Carter lawyer who made a splash by giving away to charity three million dollars in recovered oil overcharges, puts it this way: “The American people, broadly speaking, prefer the Black Death to the major oil companies.” Coming from an old regulator like Bloom, such sentiments are unlikely to impress the Reagan White House. But they are shared by James McClure, the Idaho Republican who chairs the Senate Energy Committee. “The only way you can avoid political danger is by cussing the oil companies every hour on the hour,” says McCIure, who’s hardly a critic of the industry. “Being close to them isn’t at all a comfortable place to be.”

McCLURE speaks from experience. Early this year, soon after Reagan decontrolled oil, the senator wrote to the chief executives of the 15 largest oil companies. Decontrol had released the companies from longstanding allocation-of-supply regulations, and McCIure appealed to them not to use their newfound freedom to make sudden withdrawals from marketing areas that would disrupt supply patterns. Otherwise, he warned, there might be growing pressures to reimpose regulations. But almost immediately three major companies announced they were cutting off sales to hundreds of retailers.

The administration holds such inconveniences to be an unfortunate but necessary side effect of the effort to make America energy-independent. Remove the constraints, the president says, and the industry will lead us back to strength and self-sufficiency. According to Reagan’s oilman friend Michel Halbouty, it will “produce, produce, produce” the energy the nation needs.