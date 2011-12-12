It should hardly come as news that Dulles was moralistic in his thinking, intent on spreading democracy around the world. But O’Gorman provides us with a useful guide to the underpinnings of that thinking, and teases out some of the implications.

Dulles was a prophet by temperament, an evangelical visionary who believed in objective moral law, absolute right and wrong. In his own writings, he spoke of a new world order, mass conversion to The Good, “an ethic of universal solidarity.” O’Gorman shows us the Calvinist origins of these ideas and, more surprising, the influence of the French-Jewish philosopher Henri Bergson. After graduating from Princeton in 1908, Dulles went to Paris to study with Bergson, whose thought, O’Gorman writes, “tracked closely” with the evangelical notion of a progressive world order. Bergson was an admirer of Woodrow Wilson and a supporter of the League of Nations. “Throughout the remainder of his career,” O’Gorman tells us, “Dulles drew heavily on Bergson’s concepts and categories.”

But if Bergson’s doctrine took flight in an ethic of universal love that was a secular version of evangelical Christianity, it came to rest in Dulles’s doctrine of massive retaliation in which civilization ran the risk of being obliterated through nuclear war. Calvinist absolutists such as Dulles divided mankind into saints and sinners—the first group abetting progress toward the goal of universal solidarity, the second obstructing it. In the climate of the Cold War, he had no trouble identifying who was who: Americans were a virtuous people, an exceptional people. Their battle against Communism was a moral struggle of good against evil, and for an absolutist personality, it was better to perish than to allow evil to prevail—thus the doctrine of massive retaliation. Dulles, the secretary of state, could be pragmatic when he had to be; Dulles, the Old Testament prophet, was prepared to destroy the world in order to save it.

Naturally, Dulles thought George Kennan’s strategy of containment was immoral, or at best amoral, because it tolerated human suffering and encouraged Washington to compromise with evil. Kennan heartily reciprocated Dulles’s dislike. Foreign policy for him was not a moralistic struggle with the promise of victory bringing an end to history; it was a Sisyphean task in which there was always a rock to be rolled uphill. “The best humanity can hope for,” Kennan wrote, “is an even and undramatic muddling along on its mysterious and unknowable paths.” In the best chapter in his book, O’Gorman shows how this stoical temperament was a key to Kennan’s strategic thinking.

Readers of John Lewis Gaddis’s authoritative George F. Kennan: An American Life already know that throughout his life Kennan was sour, morose, and pessimistic. “Life can never be other than tragic,” he said, and that outlook, or “worldview,” dictated a policy of caution, moderation, and quiet if unflagging strength. Moralism, with its absolutist strictures, was a dangerous and hopeless pursuit, its implicit utopianism “almost criminally unforgivable.” The world was never going to be brought together in universal brotherhood, and it would be reckless for the United States to build its foreign policy on a program of intervening to eradicate what it viewed as evil. It was better advised to understand its genuine interests and to safeguard them. Therefore, the Soviet Union had to be contained, not converted.

O’Gorman notes that Kennan’s actual policy prescriptions were often vague, and that containment could be used to justify actions at odds with his own specific positions. I think he is wrong to suggest that it could legitimately be employed in support of McCarthyism and the Vietnam war: too many dubious assumptions and questionable steps of logic—such as ignoring the fact that Kennan was one of the earliest and most influential opponents of the war--are required to get us from George Kennan to the Big Muddy. But I think he is utterly convincing—and at his strongest—in arguing that Kennan was less interested in formulating particular policies than in shaping the overall perspective of policymakers. Kennan did not teach “what to do,” but “how to be.” Containment was a school for stoicism.

The Kennan chapter is O’Gorman’s best because Kennan, of his four subjects, is the best exemplar of the interplay of policy and personality. “Without stoicism,” O’Gorman writes, “we would never have had Kennan’s containment.” That is probably an overstatement, but one knows what he means. And the argument can be taken even further, as Kennan himself probably did. It might be said that Kennan’s particular brand of pessimism, his tragic sense of life, is a necessary prerequisite for the conduct of sound foreign policy, that benevolent optimists and other do-gooders are not equipped to handle affairs of state. Think Bush One vs. Bush Two. It is a virtue of Spirits of the Cold War that it provokes such thoughts; and whether they are true or not, what can certainly be said is that American foreign policy since the time George Kennan served in government gave him—and the rest of us—a great deal to be pessimistic about.

