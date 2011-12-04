What is it about the Republican presidential field (or GOP electorate) that inspires all-you-can-eat buffet metaphors?

From today's column by right-leaning syndicated Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker:

Things sure do change fast around here. One week it’s Rick Perry, the next it’s Herman Cain. Now it’s . . . Newt Gingrich ?

The Republican voter is like a starving man at a free buffet. He gorges on this, then that, then spies a steaming plump pork roast at the far end of the table. Charge! (No anatomical parallels intended. I’m a little hungry myself.)

From today's column by the New York Times' left-leaning Frank Bruni, the paper's former restaurant reviewer:

Maybe [Gingrich's] flamboyant knowledge-flaunting and ceaseless crowing are indeed liabilities, but ones that Republican voters forgive him as they stand at the 2012 salad bar, famished for a protein other than Mitt Romney and forced to choose from what’s there. The baby shrimp absent, the chicken strips missing, they settle for legumes. Gingrich is their bloviating garbanzo bean . Onto the romaine he goes.

Just as long as they're using clean plates when they go back for the inevitable seconds...