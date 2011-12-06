“A flip-flopper of Romnetic proportions”—that’s how The Nation paraphrased MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough’s attack on his former congressional leader, Newt Gingrich. The two front-runners for the Republican presidential nomination, presumed nominee Mitt Romney and actual front-runner Gingrich, have each compiled staggering records of multiple positions on issues of importance to Republican voters, from health care to climate change. But to call Gingrich “Romnetic” (or Romney “Gingrijian”) is to miss the profound difference between the two men’s style.

Romney’s flips are tortured and self-conscious, shrouded in nuance and implausible stretches to reconcile two, three, or more positions. The individual mandate to buy health insurance that he embraced as governor of Massachusetts might have been suitable for one state, he says, but is a crime against liberty if government at the federal level imposes it on all states. He may have once said that climate change was real and caused by humans, but his newfound categorical opposition to cap-and-trade or any other effort to reduce emissions is justified because he never said how much they contributed. It could be close to zero.

Gingrich, on the other hand, makes no such attempt to reconcile his positions. Reflecting on his own acknowledgement of climate change, most notably in a joint advertisement with then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, he now calls the move “inexplicable.” He is able to bring to bear on his own past positions the same arsenal of fierce adjectives—“sick,” “deranged,” etc.—that in the early 1990s he advised his fellow Republicans to employ against Democrats. And recently he’s taken to warning listeners (that is, reporters and opponents) that if they characterize his position as anything other than what he says at that moment, it will be considered libel. Gingrich seems able to live in an eternal present, in which the statements and actions of each moment are unconnected to anything before or after.

Of course, I’m not the first to note that the Gingrich and Romney flip-flops are not so much indicators of their individual character (though they are that, too) as of the shifting nature of the Republican Party. In Romney’s case, what it takes to be acceptable to conservatives in 2012 has moved far to the right from what was required to be a conservative standard-bearer in 2008, and he’s scrambling to get there. Gingrich, too, is reacting to circumstances within his party. But here, too, he’s different from Romney, in that the party he’s reacting to is in many ways his own creation.