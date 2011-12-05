Whatever you think of the arguments, this represents a shift. Not that long ago it was Obama who kept talking about tactics, calling for bipartisanship and cooperation, while Republicans stuck almost exclusively to attacking Obama over his policies. Oh, you can still hear Obama complaining about Republican behavior -- and you can certainly still hear Republicans attacking Obama for his "socialist policies." But the rhetorical emphasis of each side has changed.

Of course, what happens next is impossible to know. The chaos of the Republican primaries has Democrats and their supporters giddy. They shouldn’t be. Obama is vulnerable because the economy is weak. And the economy could get even weaker, given what’s happening in Europe. It's encouraging that Obama and the Democrats have the upper hand. That doesn't mean they will for long.

