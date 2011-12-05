Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy
[with contributions from Matt O'Brien and Darius Tahir]
Want to know who’s winning a political fight? See which side is arguing about policy and which side is arguing about tactics. The side arguing about the policy is winning. Right now, in the fight over economic policy, that’s Obama and the Democrats.
You could see a great illustration of this over the weekend, on Sunday’s edition of “Meet the Press.” (Clip above.) David Axelrod, adviser to Obama, was hammering the Republicans for standing in the way of a payroll tax extension. In response, Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, emphasized that Obama had become a divider, not a uniter, violating the promise he made as a candidate in 2008.
Whatever you think of the arguments, this represents a shift. Not that long ago it was Obama who kept talking about tactics, calling for bipartisanship and cooperation, while Republicans stuck almost exclusively to attacking Obama over his policies. Oh, you can still hear Obama complaining about Republican behavior -- and you can certainly still hear Republicans attacking Obama for his "socialist policies." But the rhetorical emphasis of each side has changed.
Of course, what happens next is impossible to know. The chaos of the Republican primaries has Democrats and their supporters giddy. They shouldn’t be. Obama is vulnerable because the economy is weak. And the economy could get even weaker, given what’s happening in Europe. It's encouraging that Obama and the Democrats have the upper hand. That doesn't mean they will for long.
