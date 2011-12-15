I MET MY first AIDS patient on a bitter January morning in 1985. I was a third-year medical student rotating on the internal medicine service at Detroit’s Henry Ford Hospital. Unlike the Atlantic seaboard or the West Coast, AIDS was still a clinical novelty in Michigan. Consequently, when I heard the news that an AIDS patient was admitted to our ward, I rushed to his bedside. Looking back, I like to think my excitement stemmed from the fact that I was joining in on the pandemic of our era, just as my predecessors fought the Black Plague in the Middle Ages and cholera in the nineteenth century. But really I was just rushing to see what we doctors refer to as “a good case.”

A few years later, as a physician working in Baltimore, I treated hundreds more AIDS and HIV-positive patients. Today highly active anti-retroviral therapies have converted HIV/AIDS (at least in wealthier nations) from a death sentence into a chronic disease. But back in the 1980s, doctors had little to offer beyond a kind heart, an attentive ear, and a few highly problematic drugs. An avalanche of intriguing inquiries emerged with each new patient, and yet I do not ever recall anyone wearing a white coat asking the central question that is asked by Jacques Pepin’s masterful new book: “How did AIDS transmogrify into the most deadly scourge in human history?”

The failure of medical doctors to ask such an important question during the early years of the pandemic is easy to explain. Those who did care for these patients—a relatively small number at the time—were preoccupied with the pressures of providing for the hundreds of critically ill gay men, intravenous drug users, sex workers, and others arriving every day to our AIDS clinics. After the patients were seen, many doctors, nurses, and social workers spent long evenings waging time- and spirit-consuming battles to prevent the legal, social, and health insurance systems from causing further harm. At the same time I was an AIDS doctor, I was attending graduate school for a doctorate in medical history. Yet even in the book-lined seminar rooms where some of the greatest historians of medicine pontificated on virtually everything under the sun, questions of the infectious origins of AIDS were of little concern.

This silence proved especially noteworthy in the face of a number of sensational explanations and conspiracy theories. There were wild claims that the CIA created HIV as a genocidal weapon against so-called “undesirables.” More famously, the journalist Edward Hooper inspired headlines in 1999 with his book, The River: A Journey to the Source of HIV and AIDS, in which he insisted that HIV-1 originated during the 1950s from an experimental polio vaccine using chimpanzee cells. Although unanimously and scientifically rejected by the world’s leading virologists, Hooper’s fanciful thesis continued to strike a major chord, especially within the HIV/AIDS community. The embrace of these and other theories was hardly surprising in a population that had already experienced so much prejudice and outright cruelty on the part of government leaders, medical professionals, and society at large.