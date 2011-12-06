Imagine that 2.65 million senior citizens just saved a few hundred dollars each on their prescription drug costs, thanks to a new government program. And imagine that it’s not just any seniors: It’s seniors with serious medical conditions and who need financial protection the most.

Isn’t that worth noting? Shouldn’t the law, and its sponsors, get some credit for that? Yes. And yes.

Under the terms of the Affordable Care Act – yes, Obamacare – pharmaceutical companies provide a 50 percent discount on name-brand drugs for seniors who hit the "donut hole." The donut hole is the gap in coverage that begins once a individual Medicare beneficiary has purchased $2,840 in drugs over the course of a year. At that point, the beneficiary becomes completely responsible for prescription costs – in other words, he or she has to pay for them out of his pocket – until he or she has spent another $3,600.

It may not sound like a lot of money. But the seniors who hit the donut hole are, by definition, the ones with the most medical problems. Saving a few hundred dollars, on average, makes a real difference. And that's precisely what's happening, according to data the administration released today. According to its calculations, 2.65 million seniors hit the donut hole -- and then saved an average of $569 each. The data runs through October. More seniors will hit the donut hole through year's end, so the total number of beneficiaries who take advantage of the discount in 2012 should end up higher.