Obama, for his part, said he wanted to guarantee fairness for the middle class – and attacking, in no uncertain terms, the conservative economic policies that have violated those principles. “It doesn’t work,” Obama said. “It has never worked.” This was a blunt, aggressive speech – and Obama seemed to revel in it. “This isn’t about class warfare,” Obama said. “This is about the nation’s welfare.”

The piece had two new policy wrinkles, according to David Dayen. Obama vowed to veto any efforts to weaken the Dodd-Frank financial regulation bill and he called for strengthening the penalties on Wall Street firms that anti-fraud laws. Otherwise, the speech covered familiar ground – the need for a payroll tax break, financed by tax hikes on the wealthy; the sanctity of Social Security and Medicare; the need for more investment on education.

Still, this wasn’t a speech about policy. It was a speech about principles. And in laying out those principles, Obama actually shifted the focus just a bit from where it’s been in the last few months.

This speech wasn’t exclusively, or even primarily, about the effects of the Great Recession. It was about the long-term trend towards inequality, with the poor and middle class struggling even as the rich get ahead.

This kind of gaping inequality gives lie to the promise that’s at the very heart of America: that this is a place where you can make it if you try. We tell people -- we tell our kids -- that in this country, even if you’re born with nothing, work hard and you can get into the middle class. We tell them that your children will have a chance to do even better than you do. That’s why immigrants from around the world historically have flocked to our shores.

And yet, over the last few decades, the rungs on the ladder of opportunity have grown farther and farther apart, and the middle class has shrunk. You know, a few years after World War II, a child who was born into poverty had a slightly better than 50-50 chance of becoming middle class as an adult. By 1980, that chance had fallen to around 40 percent. And if the trend of rising inequality over the last few decades continues, it’s estimated that a child born today will only have a one-in-three chance of making it to the middle class -- 33 percent.

It’s heartbreaking enough that there are millions of working families in this country who are now forced to take their children to food banks for a decent meal. But the idea that those children might not have a chance to climb out of that situation and back into the middle class, no matter how hard they work? That’s inexcusable. It is wrong. (Applause.) It flies in the face of everything that we stand for.

Obama is on mostly solid ground here, as my colleague Tim Noah, TNR’s resident expert on inequality, can tell you. Joblessness is a true crisis right now; it demands a crisis response. But the poor and middle-class were having a hard time even before the recession.