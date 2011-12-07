Newt Gingrich, convinced as ever of his own world-historical importance, must be grinning today as he looks at a new poll showing him up by 14 points in Iowa . After all, he had been written off by nearly everyone only a few weeks ago, and his ground operation in the state remains pretty threadbare. Does Newt’s recent surge signal the end of the GOP primary race?

A 2007 paper suggests that a last-minute realignment of GOP allegiances could have outsized impact. A review of primary winners shows that while Democratic candidates tend to slug it out over the course of the primary elections, Republicans tend to decide on a candidate in the “invisible primary” before Iowa and New Hampshire . Historically, that candidate has become the nominee. In fact, the paper notes, the candidate around whom “Republican elites” have rallied “very early on […] has become the nominee in every open Republican nomination since 1972.” In the 2012 primary race, this finding must be issued with a caveat: Republican elites have not rallied around Gingrich, and the party’s internal divide right now makes predictions even more difficult than usual. (And with a candidate as prone to implosion as Gingrich, a lot could happen before Iowa voters go to the polls next month.) Still, the study suggests that Newt’s rise could have some staying power—another twist in a GOP primary race that keeps getting more bizarre.