Prior to the 1960s, despite the rule of racism, poor black neighborhoods didn’t have this problem. In Indianapolis in 1940, 9 in 10 black people worked. In Chicago in 1950, almost all black people worked. But then welfare became a commonplace instead of a last ditch safety net. Poor people were encouraged to sign up for welfare and it worked, as I have written about here and elsewhere.

In Indianapolis in 1964, 12,171 people were on welfare. Just eight years later, that figure was 34,016, and four years after that, 42,208. By the nineties, the University of Chicago’s William Julius Wilson showed that only 16.5 percent—only 1 in 6—of poor black households in Chicago were two-parent families. Wilson showed how a Chicago neighborhood where almost all blacks had worked just a few decades before deteriorated into a condition where only a quarter were workers. Here, then, were neighborhoods where one could say that “relatively few” people went to work—these were areas where it was normal, if hardly universal, to be raised by and surrounded by people for whom going to work five days a week was not the normal situation.

This kind of deterioration of work ethic is presumably what Gingrich had in mind. But he neglected to mention that this crisis is increasingly a historical matter. In 1996, Congress passed the Personal Responsibility and Work Reconciliation Act (PRWORA), which limited welfare payments to five years and required recipients to begin working after two years. This was how Clinton fulfilled his promise of ending “welfare as we know it,” and as it happens, Gingrich was key to making PRWORA a reality, even working one-on-one with Clinton in hammering out the details of its formulation and passage.



As a result, welfare is now time-limited. This has had an immediate impact on black child poverty, and while its effects on the poor black community have varied from state to state, overall, welfare reform has restored work as a foundational element in the backdrop of inner-city lives.

Charles Blow at the Times has already cited evidence to deny Gingrich’s claim that housing project denizens don’t work. Drawing on the research of Queens College’s Andrew Beveridge, he notes that most poor working-age adults in America do work today: 50% full-time. Blow didn’t have the space for a more, as he puts it, “granular” analysis, but if he had he would have found more useful examples of why Gingrich is off base.