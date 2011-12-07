Since the recession global engagement--especially in the form of exports and foreign direct investment (FDI)--has been a needed antidote to sluggish domestic growth in numerous U.S. regions. The reason is clear: More than ever, as our work keeps stressing, nations and regions prosper by linking up with often faster-growing global markets. Interacting with other nations can offer all at once markets for exporting American-made products, capital for new and established companies, participation in global supply chains, and people with skills.

One U.S. state that has begun to eye such benefits is Nevada, which may not be the first state one thinks of when one thinks of global engagement. Yet, as noted in our recent report, “ Unify, Regionalize, Diversify: An Economic Development Agenda for Nevada ,” one of Nevada’s most promising routes beyond its current economic difficulties may be its increasingly strong connections with global markets.

An estimated 5.1 million foreign travelers visited Southern Nevada in 2009, spending an estimated $5.1 billion on goods and services. Not only is Nevada a global hub of entertainment, gaming, and conventions, but it also stands poised to take global engagement to the next level. Nevada firms exported $9.5 billion worth of goods and services, generating 8.4 percent of the state’s GDP, in 2009. In that same year, the state attracted over 200 foreign-owned firms operating in the state that employ about 3.3 percent of the state’s workers. Although these levels still trail the national average, Nevada is focused on its global linkages and is catching up.

Indeed, the state has recently begun to actively develop stronger ties with fast-growing nations. In September 2009, Lt. Governor Brian Krolicki signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Chinese Investment Promotion Agency to promote investment in renewable energy, mining, and tourism. Since then, two major Chinese power companies have announced that they plan to invest in renewable energy, manufacturing, and R&D in Nevada. The state also maintains a top-class web-portal for global business development, coaches firms on how to export, and organizes trade missions. Nevada is also actively engaged with other countries by having trade representatives in Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Germany, Brazil, and Italy through its highly-acclaimed International Trade Representative Program.