Edmund Wilson on The New Republic

Thousands of young people listened to his adjuration and subsequently found themselves —as Wilson never did—in the Communist Party or on its fringes. In later years I sometimes felt that he had been the old ram who led the flock into the fold and left them there to be sheared, while he jumped over the fence. Oh, I differed with him often and vehemently in the 1930s, especially toward the end of the decade when he was so much quicker than I to dismiss the Moscow trials as an enormous fraud. We fought about Trotsky, too, but I always respected Edmund’s positions, the logic by which he reached them, and the absolute integrity with which he held them unless events had proved them to be wrong.

Wilson had resigned from the editorial board I don’t remember when, but it may have been shortly after coming back from his travels around the country. For the next nine years he was only a contributor, but the most valued one, paid twice as much as the others and often asking for more. Since he never got along with Bruce Bliven, the managing editor, I had to conduct the negotiations, and they were sometimes difficult. The contributions kept streaming in, though, and they included most of the brilliant literary essays in The Triple Thinkers (1938) and The Wound and the Bow (1941), besides great portions of To the Finland Station (1940), a study of the historians and political theorists who made possible the Russian revolution. Since Wilson had by then lost faith in the revolution, the work exerted less emotional force than it gave proof of monumental scholarship. Still, we printed all of it that he submitted and changed not so much as a comma.

In the fall of 1940 I was taking a three months’ leave of absence to do some writing, and I asked Edmund whether he wouldn’t come back to his old desk in the book department. He accepted the invitation and proved once again that he was a brilliant editor. Besides writing a lively series of articles, “The Boys in the Back Room,” he collected a new staff of reviewers, among whom I note tor the first time the name of V. Nabokov. In other respects, however, his return was not a success. Leonard Elmhirst, whoso wife Dorothy then subsidized the paper, had made a wartime visit from England to discuss complaints that others had made about editorial policy. During his visit, Edmund’s feeling of resentment against Bruce Bliven exploded into an open quarrel, from which Bruce emerged in sole charge of the paper. Edmund resigned as of December 1, 1940, and never again wrote for The New Republic (though he had left a few of his articles in the barrel).

Beginning with the issue of January 1, 1944, he joined the staff of The New Yorker, and the association continued till his death. The New Yorker gave him as much freedom as The New Republic did, though it could hardly give him more, and it gave him more space —sometimes too much, one felt, after deciding that concision was not Edmund’s principal virtue. As time went on, less and less of his work was devoted to contemporary books and authors. One opened the magazine to see what in God’s name he would be doing next. First he sent back some rather crotchety reports from postwar Europe; then, after studying Hebrew, he wrote about the conclusions to be drawn from the Dead Sea Scrolls. Having traveled from reservation to reservation, he described the troubles of the Iroquois, and then, after a great bout of reading, he presented recent Canadian literature. All this time he was studying the writing and correspondence that centered on the Civil War—this for his last monumental work of scholarship. Patriotic Core (1962) and he was fighting some epic battles mostly reported in other magazines; with the Internal Revenue Service, with Nabokov (over Russian prosody), and with the Modern Language Association (over their new editions of the American classics).